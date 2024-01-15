Colorado arctic cold front locked in, Denver & other cities experience another day with dangerously cold wind chills

Colorado's extended stretch of extreme cold temperatures, strong winds and heavy mountain snow won't ease up until midday on Tuesday, and before that there will be near-record low temperatures recorded Tuesday morning.

The wind brought by this arctic cold front remains a big concern during the day Monday and overnight. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. on Tuesday for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas as well as all of the Eastern Plains. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as -40 degrees are possible. Everyone within the warned area is strongly encouraged to avoid outdoor activities when possible. And when outside, certainly wear appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves. Frostbite on exposed skin is possible in less than 30 minutes with conditions like this.



If temperatures can climb, highs for Monday in the Denver metro may reach 1 degree, but the wind chill will have it feeling more like 15 to 20 below. On top of the bitter cold, snow will fall throughout the early afternoon, before gradually tapering. The Denver metro and Front Range could see 1-3" of snow, with more accumulations in the Eastern Plains and Foothills.

In the mountains, wind and heavy snow are the big story through the start of the new week.

A Winter Storm Warning continues through Monday at 5 pm for most mountain areas in the state. Areas north of Interstate 70 including Steamboat Springs, the Rocky Mountain National Park region, Winter Park, and the Flat Tops will get at least another foot of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

Avalanche danger remains high through Monday as well. Avalanche warnings remain in place for most mountain areas through Monday at 5 p.m.

Conditions should improve statewide by Tuesday afternoon as temperatures should rise above freezing by the afternoon with a warming trend soon afterwards.

With the cold temperatures on Tuesday morning, some schools in the Denver metro area announced they would be closed. That included Westminster Public Schools, Adams 14 Schools and Mapleton Public Schools. See the full list of school closures.