Aurora's outgoing interim police chief Art Acevedo says department is in good hands

Just a little more than one year after becoming the interim chief of the Aurora Police Department, Art Acevedo is returning home to Texas, but he says Aurora will always be a special place to him.

"Well, it's bittersweet because, you know, the last 13 months I have really gotten to love the men and women of the Aurora Police Department. This community, it's just a great place to be," Acevedo said in an interview with CBS News Colorado.

When he got there, the department was in crisis. They were dealing with the fallout from the death of Elijah McClain, and former Chief Vanessa Wilson had been fired after her former partner was accused of making false claims of child sexual abuse against a sitting Aurora City Council Member.

The department entered a consent decree with the state after an investigation by the state's Attorney General's Office found a practice of mistreatment toward people of color in the community. The pandemic was also winding down and crime was on the rise at the time.

One year later, Acevedo says things have completely turned around thanks to the hard work of the men and women of the Aurora Police Department.

"Recruitment's up, crime is down, consent decree is on track. So, I think it's a great time to use what worked and help the Austin Police Department move forward," said Acevedo.

His family is still in Texas and that's why he decided to step down and return to Austin where he'll be the assistant city manager.

"I hope to be a resource to the mayor, Mayor Kurt Watson, the city council, the police chief and, ultimately, to all the stakeholders to move the department forward there in Austin," he said.

Even though his term has come to an end, he says the remaining staff is committed to seeing through their mission of becoming a better department for the people of Aurora.

"You've got an organization that is committed to a pursuit of excellence," he said. "So, remember when we fall short here or anywhere in the country, hold us accountable. But when you see an officer, please give them a thumbs up."