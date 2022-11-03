Former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson plans to sue city over firing

Months after the City of Aurora fired police chief Vanessa Wilson, she announced her intent to sue the city over it.

In documents provided to CBS News Colorado's Brian Maass by the City of Aurora, Williams had provided the city with a Notice of Claim on Sept. 23, 2022. In a statement received today, Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly denied the allegations brought against the city and its employees.

City Manager Jim Twombly announced Wilson's firing in April, citing management and leadership. Wilson "prioritized community involvement" but didn't "effectively manage the operations of the department, effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback," Twombly said at the time.

Earlier that same week, CBS News Colorado reported that more than 2,500 Aurora Police Department reports dating back to 2021 and covering crimes such as murder, carjacking and child abuse had not been reviewed and entered into the police department's records system, allowing suspects to go free and re-offend.

"To provide the level of public safety that our community deserves, a change in leadership must occur," Twombly said.

Wilson was hired as police chief in August 2020.

In a statement that followed her firing, Wilson's attorney said that conservative members of the Aurora City Council launched a concerted campaign to smear the chief's reputation and credibility. Her attorney also claimed that she was fired without cause.

"I am proud of its police officers and what we've accomplished together," Wilson said, in part, in a statement provided by her attorney at the time. "I look forward to continue working in law enforcement to ensure transparency, reform, and accountability. We must all remain dedicated to practices that ensure the safety and well-being of our communities and the fair treatment of all citizens. During my time as Chief, my focus has been to bring about the reforms required by the consent decree and restore trust in our community."

The following week, Wilson claimed her firing was a political move: "What I did was not popular. Leadership is not a popularity contest."

During Wilson's tenure, the city also consented to improve policing and public safety in an agreement reached with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. That agreement was reached in November 2021 after issues were identified in a report from the 14-month investigation into the practices of the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Rescue. The investigation team appointed by Weiser found the Aurora Police Department has a history of racially biased policing and found Aurora police and fire departments have a pattern of violating federal and state laws.

The City of Aurora provided the following statement on Wednesday in regard to the Claim of Notice: