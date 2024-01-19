Aurora Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo has new job lined up after announcing resignation

Aurora Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo already has a new job lined up in Texas after announcing his resignation from the department Tuesday in a press conference.

Acevedo touched on serving as police chief for the department and the achievements made while discussing the positive impact his team had on the community.

AURORA , CO - NOVEMBER 15: Interim Aurora police chief Art Acevedo speaks during an introductory press conference at the Aurora Municipal Building on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"This was a difficult decision to make," said Acevedo in a statement. "I am grateful for the unwavering dedication of the exceptional men and women of the Aurora Police Department. Serving as Chief of Police alongside the current leadership team has been an honor. Together, we have achieved significant progress in this remarkable, diverse and welcoming community. I carry with me immense pride in the positive impact we have had. Aurora will forever remain a part of me."

On Jan. 11, Acevedo talked to CBS News Colorado about the reduction in crime in the City of Aurora, something he credits to his officers. He said violent crime was down nearly 15% year to date and property crimes were down 12%.

"I could not be prouder as the chief in this department for a little over a year now," said Acevedo.

Acevedo will now be headed back to Austin, Texas once his term ends and will serve as a liaison between the city's police department and city manager's office.

The new position will reportedly pay $271,000 a year. His last day working for APD will be on Monday. Interim Deputy Chief Heather Morris will be appointed as Aurora Police Department's Interim Chief of Police the same day.