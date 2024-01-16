Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo to leave Aurora Police Department in Colorado

After a little more than a year with the Aurora Police Department, interim Police Chief Art Acevedo will leave Colorado. Acevedo was named to the position on Dec. 5, 2022 and his last day will be Jan. 22, 2024.

Acevedo will leave Colorado and return to Texas to be with his family.

AURORA , CO - NOVEMBER 15: Interim Aurora police chief Art Acevedo speaks during an introductory press conference at the Aurora Municipal Building on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"This was a difficult decision to make," said Acevedo in a statement. "I am grateful for the unwavering dedication of the exceptional men and women of the Aurora Police Department. Serving as Chief of Police alongside the current leadership team has been an honor. Together, we have achieved significant progress in this remarkable, diverse and welcoming community. I carry with me immense pride in the positive impact we have had. Aurora will forever remain a part of me."

Last week, Acevedo talked to CBS News Colorado about the reduction in crime in the City of Aurora, something he credits to his officers. He said violent crime was down nearly 15% year to date and property crimes were down 12%.

Interim Deputy Chief Heather Morris will be appointed as Aurora Police Department's Interim Chief of Police on Jan. 22.