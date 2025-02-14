Northern Colorado woman grateful after sharing story leads to suspect arrest

For the first time since she was brutally attacked last year, a Fort Collins woman can sleep at night knowing a suspect has been arrested.

"It's surreal and an incredible relief, I am so-so thankful," said Erin, who asked not share her last name for this report. "It's such a weight lifted off my shoulders."

Erin first shared her story publicly with CBS News Colorado last fall as a way to plead with the community to help identify her attacker. At the time she asked not to show her face or use her name out of fear that her attacker would return.

During her original interview, Erin recalled the night she was attacked in May. She said her dog kept barking so she checked the living room. There she found a male standing in her apartment with a mask on. Erin recalled him demanding that she repent of her sins as he repetitively hit her. Eventually, she lost consciousness and the suspect ran away. When she woke up Erin called 911.

Brookview Apartments in Fort Collins CBS

Without any security footage or facial descriptions of the suspect, police had difficulty identifying who the suspect was. Erin was courageous and agreed to share her story with CBS News Colorado in November in the hope that someone would either know information about the attack or recognize the suspect based on his demand that she repent of her sins.

Police said they received an anonymous tip after Erin went public with her story. The tipster pointed police toward Ethan Campbell, now 18, who lived in the same complex as Erin. The tipster reportedly described having an interaction with Campbell that was similar to what Erin experienced. Police did not elaborate on what the similarities were, citing the open investigation.

Authorities investigated Campbell's home and reportedly found evidence that linked him to the crime. Officers arrested Campbell at Fort Collins High School, where he is a student.

Ethan Campbell Larimer County

"I was overwhelmed. I just kept saying, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' I couldn't believe it was real. I was so thankful that it finally came to an end," Erin said.

Erin said she did not know the suspect by name and has yet to look at his mugshot.

She shared that she never lost faith in Fort Collins Police Services.

"I always kept hope that they were going to find them," Erin said. "I feel I can sleep easier at night, and so can my friends and family."

Following Campbell's arrest, Erin felt comfortable enough to share her first name and face with CBS News Colorado viewers, saying she now has some restored confidence and sense of peace.

When CBS Colorado's Dillon Thomas asked what she felt after she found out a tipster helped police find the suspect, Erin said, "I'm so incredibly grateful, Dillon. I am grateful to that person, truly. I'm so thankful. I want to thank that person. Thank you so much for calling the tip line. You helped."

Fort Collins police officer Brandon Barnes said, "Everybody worked together to bring this case to the resolution that it is today. We really appreciate everyone who shared her story and helped get that further out in the community."

Barnes said a lot of work went into the case.

"This case goes to show the dedication that Fort Collins Police Services will devote to holding those who commit violent crimes in our community accountable for their actions," he said.

Campbell was booked into the Larimer County Jail and is facing charges of attempted murder and other felonious crimes. His bond was set at $750,000.

The district attorney said Campbell will be tried as an adult even though he was 17 at the time of his alleged crimes. Barnes said he was told that was likely because of the severity and violence of Campbell's alleged actions.

Erin said she's thankful to both the tipster and the investigators who helped find the suspect. She also said she was thankful that people heard her story when she decided to take action and share it publicly.

"I wanted the community to get involved. I wanted somebody who knew something to say something, and they did," Erin said. "I wasn't going to let this break my spirit, and it didn't."