Brutal home invasion and attack survivor pleads with Northern Colorado to help find suspect

A woman who survived a brutal home invasion and attack in Northern Colorado is pleading for the public's help in identifying the suspect. The woman was attacked in her Fort Collins apartment in May, yet police are still trying to identify the suspect.

Because of the nature of the crime and the outstanding search for the suspect, CBS News Colorado agreed to not share the woman's name.

An assault victim is asking for help identifying the person who attacked her. CBS

Though she has largely recovered from her physical wounds, the emotional trauma of what she went through still deeply impacts the woman who shared her story with CBS News Colorado's Your Northern Colorado Reporter Dillon Thomas.

She recalled the day of her attack being very normal and recalled going to bed feeling safe and relaxed for the night. However, she woke up in the middle of the night to her dog barking which was not normal.

"I go out to see what she is barking at, and there is a man in my apartment with a mask," the woman said. "I screamed. I can't articulate how scared I was. I felt like my heart was going to beat out of my chest."

She described the man as being slender, wearing a hoodie and a mask. Other than that, she said she was unable to identify much more about him. She said his voice did not seem familiar.

"He grabbed me and pushed me on the couch, and he wanted me to confess to something. He kept asking me to confess to something. I have nothing to confess to. I am a good person," the woman said. "He grabbed a weapon and started beating me with it. It hurt so bad.

A woman who was attacked in Fort Collins is asking for help identifying the suspect. CBS

"I kept thinking I can't believe this is happening. This is not happening. This is not happening. How could this be happening?" the woman said. "He was trying to kill me. I thought I was going to die. I lost consciousness. I thought that was it."

However, she woke up shortly after to realize she had survived. However, she was badly wounded.

"There was blood everywhere. I called the police, and they were there immediately," the woman said.

Police responded but were unable to locate the suspect.

Even after collecting a lot of evidence, the department says they still need more information from the public to better locate the suspect.

"When you see what has happened. How emergent of a response, of a priority, is this for the agency?" Thomas asked.

"It is certainly a high priority," said Kristy Volesky, assistant chief of police for Fort Collins Police Services.

Volesky said the agency believes the public may be able to help them by recognizing the mannerisms described by the victim. Specifically, they believe someone may know of a friend or family member who has previously talked about holding people accountable for sins.

CBS News Colorado Your Northern Colorado Reporter Dillon Thomas interviews Kristy Volesky, assistant chief of police for Fort Collins Police Services. CBS

"We are very much of the belief that there are individuals out there who knows who this might be. Somebody they know, somebody they work with."

Anyone with information can either call FCPS with details, or if they would like to remain anonymous the police agency has set up services to do so. Tipsters can call 970-416-2825 or email TipsLine@fcgov.com to provide information.

The woman who was attacked held the hands of victims' advocates and the detectives who have worked her case while sharing her emotional story with Thomas. However, she said the trauma she has experienced should also get the attention of the public, and by sharing her story with CBS News Colorado she hoped the suspect would be identified sooner.

"I am thankful for the police department. They have been working tirelessly. That is why we need your help as well," the woman said. "We have to find him. I am pleading with the community. I am begging and praying to the community. Please, if someone knows something, please please help me."

Fort Collins police are continuing to process evidence and collect warrants for searches. They are also combing national databases to see if any other agencies are investigating comparable crimes, as the agency says it is possible the suspect could act out again.