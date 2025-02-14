Watch CBS News
Northern Colorado high school student arrested, accused of violent attack on stranger in Fort Collins

Nine months after a woman was brutally attacked in her apartment, a teenager has been arrested. Ethan Campbell, 18, was arrested on Feb. 13 at Fort Collins High School. 

ft-collins-attack-5pkg-transfer-frame-92.jpg
An assault victim is asking for help identifying the person who attacked her. CBS

He's facing charges of attempted murder, assault, and burglary. Cambell was a juvenile at the time of the attack, but police say due to the severity of the crime, he is being charged as an adult.

CBS News Colorado Your Northern Colorado Reporter Dillon Thomas met the victim in November 2024. In an exclusive interview, she recalled the attack, saying "He was trying to kill me. I thought I was going to die. I lost consciousness. I thought that was it."

ethan-campbell-larimer-county-sheriff.jpg
  Ethan Campbell Larimer County

She and the assistant chief of police for Fort Collins Police Services spoke publicly, hoping someone would see the story and help them find the suspect.

Then last month, police say, someone living in the same apartment complex as the victim came forward after an encounter with a man living in the same apartment complex, and based on this interaction, the tipster believed this individual could be connected to the assault.

ft-collins-attack-5pkg-transfer-frame-2398.jpg
CBS News Colorado Your Northern Colorado Reporter Dillon Thomas interviews Kristy Volesky, assistant chief of police for Fort Collins Police Services. CBS

Police say they got a search warrant for the suspect's home and found evidence linking him to the attack. Police say the suspect and victim did not have a personal relationship, but both lived in the same apartment complex.

