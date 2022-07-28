Northern Colorado preparing another night of flash flooding potential

In terrain filled stunning beauty the mission is to hold the water back through whatever means is possible. The area below the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar is especially dangerous when the skies unload.

Susan Yarrington, a Streamside resident explained, "The ground is baked about 12-14 inches down so when we get some heavy rain up here there is no vegetation to stop it."'

Just outside of Glen Haven in Larimer County the recent downpours have flooded roads and wiped out some culverts. Further east hail has damaged crops leaving corn production in doubt. The culprits, hailstones not to be mistaken for goll balls.

Tammy Michaels recently moved to Northern Colorado from Texas. She said she hadn't seen a storm like the one the night before.

"All of a sudden it broke loose it was real loud especially in something like this it lasted quite a while."

The hail left its calling card on cars and in parking lots where Estes Park once again not been spared from the extremes of nature. The downpours so sudden and fierce they caught motorists by surprise. One car was headfirst into a flooded ditch near Fort Collins.

Two people have died as a result of a flash flood in Larimer County so far this summer. It was this time of year on July 31 back in 1976 when the flash flood hit the Big Thompson Canyon killing 144 people.