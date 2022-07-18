Watch CBS News
Lisa Schilling & Lily Arguello died Larimer County flash flood, family says

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

Family members tell CBS Colorado Lisa Schilling and her daughter, Lily Arguello, both tragically died in a flash flood in Larimer County. Heavy rain created a massive disaster for communities in Buckhorn Canyon southwest of Fort Collins on July 15.

Lisa Schilling (left) and Lily Arguello (right) Annette Vasquez

Both victims were inside an RV at the time of the flood - which lies in the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar.

Family and friends are now raising money to help Schilling's husband. They say Schilling was a teacher in the Jefferson County Public School District. The online fundraiser adds Lily was a student at Deer Creek Middle School.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic event," Roosevelt National Forest Supervisor Monte Williams stated in the USFS's announcement.  

First published on July 18, 2022 / 4:31 PM

