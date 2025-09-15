No school for Evergreen High School students Sept. 15-19 during shooting investigation

Students, families allowed back to Evergreen High School for the first time

Students at Evergreen High School will not return to class the week of Sept. 15-19 after last week's shooting, according to the school's principal and Jeffco Public Schools. The school sent out an email to students, parents and caregivers informing them about the return to class process.

According to the school, students taking JVA courses will have a light catch-up week. Optional athletic practices will resume off-site Monday, Sept. 15 "primarily as opportunities for teams to connect" and will take place throughout the week.

The school said it will send a survey to all students on Sept. 17 with a deadline for responses by 9 a.m. on Sept. 19. The school is asking for everyone to fill out the survey and said that it's important that they hear from every EHS student in order to incorporate all input to plan for the needs of students.

A student began shooting inside and outside the school on Wednesday, Sept. 10, injuring two students before turning the weapon on himself. The two students were injured, one critically, and the shooter died from his injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Students were allowed to return to the school for a short interval last week to pick up their belongings.

Evergreen High School Principal Skyler Artes will release a video message that will share details about the plan to return to school by Sunday, Sept. 21.

The email also listed a series of changes that will take place at EHS, including:

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has informed us that they will ensure a full-time School Resource Officer.

A full-time, armed Jeffco Safety and Security Officer

Dedicated Jeffco Safety and Security patrol coverage in the Evergreen area

Additional administrative supports for the EHS administrative team

Dedicated and floating substitute teachers for staff

Additional office staff and dedicated, on-site communications support for timely response

Additional mental health supports for students and staff

According to the email, Jeffco Public Schools senior leadership toured the EHS building on Sunday morning with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in order to determine when students and staff can transition back to the building.

The email also included a statement which reads in part, "Our hearts are with all of you. The strength of our Evergreen community is extraordinary. Thank you for your continued partnership as we take these steps forward together."