Colorado investigators identify Evergreen High School shooter, credit students and staff for saving lives

The shooter who shot and injured two students at Evergreen High School on Wednesday kept shooting and reloading, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Desmond Holly, 16, was identified as the shooter who opened fire inside the school before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

EVERGREEN, CO - SEPTEMBER 10 : Students walk to board a bus amid heavy police presence at the Evergreen Library after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley provided an update on the investigation into the shooting from the Evergreen High School west lot on Thursday morning.

"We're looking at a motive, we don't have one yet," said Kelley. "Sometimes we never find out why."

She said that the suspect, who was a student at Evergreen High School, had been radicalized by some extremist network before he came to school with a gun and started shooting.

"He was radicalized by some extremist network, and the details of that will be down the road, and we wanted to give you that much about maybe a mindset for him," said Kelley.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Evergreen High School in the Colorado foothills, about 28 miles southwest of Denver, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Kelley said that much of the credit for saving lives goes to the students and staff at the school, as the shooter continued to "fire and reload, fire and reload, fire and reload... this went on and on and as he did that, he had to continue to find more targets."

People can be seen filing out of Evergreen High School at 1:37 p.m. after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2025. CBS

"The students and the teachers at the school were amazing. They did their job, they did it well, and lives were saved yesterday because of the actions they took during their lockdown drill," said Kelley. "Lots of kids ran, but the ones who didn't were in lockdown and were being cared for."

There were multiple crime scenes inside the school, including a crime scene that spilled out behind the high school onto a public street.

Investigators confirmed that there are surveillance cameras inside the school and that those cameras recorded the events leading up to and during the shooting.

"We're able to track his movement throughout the school," said Kelley.

Desmond Holly Jefferson County

She said the school resource officer stationed at Evergreen High School was on medical leave during the shooting on Wednesday. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were patrolling the campus during the SRO's absence, but at the time of the shooting, the deputy had been called away for a different investigation nearby.

The shooter brought a revolver handgun, "not sure what caliber," to school on the bus, along with what Kelley described as "quite a bit of ammo."

Kelley also said they didn't have enough information to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random, "based on what I am telling you about firing and reloading and firing and reloading, it could be a little bit of both."

Kelley said that the autopsy on the shooter had been completed on Thursday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley CBS

"I have to believe that when you bring a gun to school and you continue to fire, and fire and reload, and fire and reload, that you are on a mission," said Kelley. "We are grateful that he wasn't more successful."

"We are sad there were any injuries, but grateful there weren't more," said Kelley.

One of the two student victims who was shot was in critical condition at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood on Thursday morning. The second student at St. Anthony's with non-life-threatening injuries was described as "no longer in the care of the hospital" as of Wednesday evening. Children's Hospital Colorado confirmed that one student who was injured in the shooting was being treated at its Aurora location. Those students' identities have not been released.

The FBI is providing support, along with NCIS, to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for the school shooting investigation.

Kelley said that students were being escorted to the west lot at Evergreen High School to retrieve their vehicles, but it was unclear when they would be allowed to return inside the school to retrieve their belongings that were left behind on Wednesday.

Classes were cancelled at several area schools in both Evergreen and Conifer for both Thursday and Friday.

Families gather outside the reunification center at Bergen Meadow Elementary following a shooting at Evergreen High School. CBS

Kelley said that there are mental health resources available for students and the community at Bergen Meadow Elementary School on Thursday and Friday. That's the same school where the reunification was designated for students and parents on Wednesday after the shooting.