Broncos Nik Bonitto "trying to take advantage of the moment," playing himself into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation

Linebacker Nik Bonitto says Denver Broncos "need to keep stacking wins"

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto is playing himself into the conversation for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

If you think that sounds like crazy talk, you mustn't have been watching on Sunday when Bonitto scored his second defensive touchdown in two consecutive games.

Nik Bonitto of the Denver Broncos after snatching a pass thrown by Adonai Mitchell (10) of the Indianapolis Colts intended for Anthony Richardson (5) during the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 31-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Bonitto made an elite read and grabbed the ball in the air in the Indianapolis Colts backfield -- Adonai Mitchell had intended for his lateral pass to go to quarterback Anthony Richardson -- and ran it back half a field's length for a score.

"Just kind of seeing how the play was developing, when they threw it to the receiver it was really kind of really backwards for a screen, so I kind of already knew something was up. And the way (Richardson) was just kind of floating around I kind of knew it might be a throwback," Bonitto said on the CBS Colorado show Xfinity Monday Live. "I just trusted what I was seeing and ended up making a play on the ball and the rest is history."

The score sealed the win for Denver.

In his third season, Bonitto now has 11.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

And about that Defensive Player of the Year award?

"I don't think too much about it," Bonitto said. "It still kind of seems surreal that I'm like in those types of conversations or people are bringing me up in that."

Bonitto gave some credit to Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for giving him a larger role this year.

"I definitely am trying to take advantage of the moment," Bonitto said.