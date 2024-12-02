Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto scores first career defensive touchdown

Late in the first half of the Broncos game on Monday night against the Browns, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto scored the first defensive touchdown of his career.

Nik Bonitto of the Denver Broncos after intercepting a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images



Bonitto is in his third year with the Broncos and is enjoying his best season to date. He can now add a pick-six to his season's highlights.

On Monday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High, Cleveland was driving when quarterback Jameis Winston tried to throw a pass to tight end Jordan Akins.

Bonitto jumped in front of Akins, intercepted the pass, took off and ran it back untouched 70 yards for a touchdown.