Watch CBS News
Sports

Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto scores first career defensive touchdown

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Late in the first half of the Broncos game on Monday night against the Browns, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto scored the first defensive touchdown of his career.

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos
Nik Bonitto of the Denver Broncos after intercepting a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images  

 
Bonitto is in his third year with the Broncos and is enjoying his best season to date. He can now add a pick-six to his season's highlights.

On Monday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High, Cleveland was driving when quarterback Jameis Winston tried to throw a pass to tight end Jordan Akins. 

Bonitto jumped in front of Akins, intercepted the pass, took off and ran it back untouched 70 yards for a touchdown.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.