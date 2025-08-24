When and where the newest Cherry Cricket Restaurant opens in Colorado

When and where the newest Cherry Cricket Restaurant opens in Colorado

When and where the newest Cherry Cricket Restaurant opens in Colorado

The iconic Cherry Cricket sign is up, the ribbon is cut, and all that's left is the grand opening of the chain's new Colorado location.

With a cricket golf cart greeting you at the entrance, the new Cherry Cricket location in Broomfield is ready to open Monday morning, and customers spent their Sunday trying to get in line.

CBS

Taylor Hauenstein is the general manager of the new Broomfield location, which is Cherry Cricket's fourth. This is also its second location with an outdoor beer garden.

"I can't wait to see people show up. I can't wait," Hauenstein said, "It's our northernmost location, and I think it's kind of perfectly situated. It's a great suburb. You're close to Boulder, you're just outside of Denver."

Days before opening, some customers are already working to get a seat.

"All day, every day, phones going off, people coming in. They cannot wait," Hauenstein said.

General Manager Taylor Hauenstein fields calls from excited Cherry Cricket customers. CBS

And although they aren't taking reservations, Hauenstein recommends customers hop on their Yelp waitlist 30-45 minutes before they want to eat, as they expect lines to begin at the door before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Within an hour, the day before opening, half a dozen people had either called, tried their luck at walking in, or driven through the lot to try and get a glimpse of what's to come.

Their 80-year history is part of why Cherry Cricket says they're able to expand through a time when other restaurants in the metro area may have shut their doors.

"I think we provide some incredible hospitality. Our food is fantastic, and we ride that line of just great value with fantastic product. So it feels special when you're going out, but it's still, you know, economical enough you can come more than once a month," Hauenstein said.

CBS

And some of the early hopefuls may even come to Broomfield more than once this week for a taste.

"I want to be the first one here," one customer said Sunday, "I'm gonna try."

Another customer remembers his first time at Cherry Cricket 50 years ago, excited to return and sharing, "I remember it from back then. It's a great restaurant. Obviously, it's got to be good if it's been around this many years."

Customers can start walking through the front door at 11 a.m. on Monday.