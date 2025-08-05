Watch CBS News
Cherry Cricket to open fourth location in a suburban part of the Denver metro area

Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
The popular Denver burger joint the Cherry Cricket will open a fourth restaurant later this month in the metro area. It will be located in Broomfield.  

Cherry Cricket
The Cherry Cricket in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Colorado restaurant chain is celebrating 80 years in business in 2025. The original is located in the city's Cherry Creek neighborhood. The other two current locations are in Littleton and in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood.

The Broomfield Cherry Cricket will be located at 1280 East 1st Avenue. Crews installed the iconic marquee there last week and plan to open to the public on Aug. 25.

The new space includes a covered patio and what the owners are calling a burger garden.

