Nederland announces plans to purchase Eldora ski area; Colorado town's trustees say deal could be done by the fall

By
Jesse Sarles
Eldora Mountain ski area could soon have a new owner. Trustees of the neighboring town of Nederland announced on Tuesday a plan to purchase the Colorado resort.

The deal could be finalized by October, according to a lengthy message posted on the town's website. The message starts "Hello, Nederland! We are buying Eldora!" and goes on to explain the steps that led to the announcement.

The trustees say municipal revenue bonds will pay for the purchase. The bonds would be "backed only by the resort's earnings" and not by municipal tax dollars.

The resort's current owner is Powdr. They announced plans to sell the resort last summer.

Eldora town officials said they plan to make the ski area a year-round destination.

