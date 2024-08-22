Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado is for sale

The Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado has been listed for sale. The owner of the resort, Powdr, announced plans on Thursday to sell the Boulder County ski area.

The company also announced deals to sell two resorts in Vermont and put two other ski areas up for sale in addition to Eldora.

The resort said Ikon Pass holders with access to Eldora will not change for the upcoming ski season. Eldora plans to open for the season on Nov. 15.

Eldora is 680 acres in Boulder County and celebrated its 60th season last year. In October, Eldora is set to open a new 12,000-square-foot Caribou Lodge which will house the Ignite Adaptive Sports nonprofit and the resort's ski school.

According to the ski resort, "Powdr was founded in 1994 by entrepreneur John Cumming with the Alpine Meadows and Park City ski areas. He acquired Copper Mountain ski area in 2009 and purchased Eldora in 2016 from his friend Bill Killebrew, who had owned the resort with two partners for more than 25 years."