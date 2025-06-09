Mysterious deaths of 15 cattle frustrate Colorado rancher, authorities: "They started flopping over and dying"

As much as she would like to forget it, May 8 remains an unforgettable day for Kerri Higgs at the XO Cattle Company in Colorado. She, a self-professed animal lover, and her rancher husband woke to find three of their cattle dead in Elbert County. There was no obvious cause or reason.

That afternoon, as the couple brought the animals to an area closer to the house where they could be monitored, another dozen cattle fell.

"They started flopping over and dying," Higgs said. "It was pretty bad."

Fifteen animals were gone within one day.

Five weeks later, no one can tell her why they died.

"It's beyond frustrating."

It's enough to make her question her profession. And also whether her emotional attachment to the animals is a wise one.

"We don't want to do it anymore. Those cattle ... we were supposed to have them for 10 years."

The dead are from a group of heifers -- first-time mothers who had recently calved or were about to. All of them home grown and raised. Some of their calves died, too.

A local veterinarian arrived in time to watch the last animal pass. That was the one on which an on-site necropsy was performed. The vet did not take the whole carcass or the head for further testing.

Blood tests have so far been inconclusive. More is being done by the state veterinarian's office, Higgs said.

Two inches of rainfall fell in this rather arid area in the days immediately before the deaths. Rain formed pools of water which the animals drank from. So far, nothing has come out of testing. And, again, officials are running low on samples to test, per Higgs.

Last week, personnel from Colorado Energy and Carbon Management came out out to the XO Cattle Company's property. They flew drones which measured the air for excess carbon emissions or materials from oil and gas production. They also took soil samples.

So far, nothing.

On Monday, people from Colorado State University's Extension Service planned to walk the pasture for any sign of noxious weeds.

Mykel Kroll of Fremont County's Office of Emergency Management said three different laboratories are still working on the possible cause or causes.

"We're not getting any conclusive results. Everything is close to (acceptable health) limits. We're running out of boxes to check."

He said the estimated loss to the operation is $5,000 per head.

"We are all scratching our heads. Maybe we don't find out the cause," he empathized. "I like to help people. I like to get results. (But) we don't have anything. Are they're always answers? No."

The Colorado Department of Agriculture and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are also seeking answers, according to a CDA spokesperson.

Higgs, however, accepts the possibility she may never know what killed the animals.

"At this point, no. I won't be surprised. Somebody's dropped the ball, I don't know who."

But she won't give up just yet.

"We're going to keep going. It just stinks."

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family financially.