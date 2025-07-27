Multiple agencies in south Denver metro area responding to "fast moving wildfire" near Sedalia

Fire crews and deputies are responding to what they called a "fast-moving wildfire" located just south of the Denver Metro Area.

Fire trucks near the scene of a wildfire that broke out near Sedalia. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out in the area near 2903 Bears Den Drive, which lies approximately three miles southwest of Sedalia.

The sheriff's office released a statement around 8:30 p.m. that its deputies are working with South Metro Fire Rescue, Castle Rock Fire Department and West Douglas Fire Protection to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters run a hose line behind a home near the scene of a wildfire near Sedalia. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

They said that crews are currently "working on structure protection with heavy fire in brush and shrub oak."

Authorities said that four homes in the area have been evacuated. The fire is currently 2 1/2 acres, but the sheriff's office said crews are making progress in putting the fire out.