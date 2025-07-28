More passengers join lawsuit after American Airlines plane fire at Denver International Airport

The number of passengers suing American Airlines over an engine fire earlier this year has grown to 17, attorneys for those plaintiffs say.

The fire happened in March aboard a Boeing 737 that had taken off from Colorado Springs en route to Dallas. The flight was diverted to Denver International Airport, where it landed and taxied to a gate before flames erupted from one of the engines.

One passenger, Gabrielle Hibbitts, told CBS News Colorado at the time that, "as soon as the plane landed, we smelled this weird burning plastic smell and then everybody started screaming and saying there was a fire."

A screenshot of video taken at Denver International Airport on March 14, 2025 shows passengers exiting a plane that caught fire from its wing. Steve Schilsky

Attorneys Joe LoRusso and Jessica McByrant with Ramos Law filed a lawsuit against the airline in April. Since then, they have added more names to the complaint.

In June, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the fire. Investigators found a broken fan blade and said some engine components were either loose or improperly installed.

"There was maintenance items on board that right engine, parts installed incorrectly, safety wires backwards, to the point where fuel was spraying," LoRusso, himself also a pilot, said.

Attorneys Jessica McByrant and Joe LoRusso with Ramos Law are suing American Airlines on behalf of 17 passengers who were on a flight when one of the plane's engines caught fire. CBS

LoRusso said the legal team is aware of a more recent fire involving another American Airlines plane at Denver International Airport and is tracking similar incidents across the country. While that fire from last week isn't directly tied to the March case, he said it underscores a broader concern.

"It's certainly seeming to be a systemic problem, whether through maintenance, policy, or procedures," he said.

In a statement to CBS News, American Airlines said, "The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority and we are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation."

The NTSB investigation is still ongoing.