Smoke seen coming from commercial plane at Denver International Airport

A commercial plane on the ground near a concourse at Denver International Airport appeared to have caught fire while it was on the tarmac on Thursday evening.

Steve Schilsky

Multiple videos posted on social media showed people evacuating an American Airlines plane by climbing out onto the wing.

Smoke was coming from the plane.

So far it's not clear if anyone was hurt.