Boulder attack suspect makes appearance in federal court in Denver

Mohamed Soliman -- the suspect in Sunday's terror attack on a Boulder march for Israeli hostages in Gaza -- appeared in federal court in Denver for the first time on Friday afternoon.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is charged with the attack in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, 2025. Boulder Police Department

The 45-year-old Egyptian national faces federal hate crime charges after police said he targeted peaceful marchers in the Colorado city. Friday's hearing was Soliman's initial federal court appearance. He appeared in Boulder County Court on Thursday and was formally charged with attempted murder as well as other charges.

Fifteen people and a dog were hurt in the attack. All of those who were injured were participating in the weekly march organized by the group Run for Their Lives.

The criminal complaint states Soliman, who has been living in Colorado Springs with his family, hurled two lit Molotov cocktails at the march on the Pearl Street Mall, and that more than a dozen unused Molotov cocktails were also nearby. It stated Soliman told police he had been planning for the attack for a year, and that he would do it again.

Police cordon off Pearl Street on June 1, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange / Getty Images

Soliman allegedly said he hated the "Zionist" group and needed to stop them from stealing "our land." According to the complaint, he wanted to kill all Zionist people.

In Friday's hearing, Zoliman listened to the proceedings through an Arabic translator. A judge set June 18 as the date for his federal preliminary hearing and he was remanded into the custody of U.S. Marshals. The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Authorities said Soliman is in the country illegally because he allegedly has overstayed his visa, and earlier this week his wife and children were detained by federal agents and placed in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. A federal judge blocked the Department of Homeland Security's plan to deport the family members.

On Thursday, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said keeping Soliman in the country so he can be fully prosecuted is a top priority.