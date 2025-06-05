Boulder, Colorado, suspect expected to be formally charged in county court

The suspect in Sunday's attack in Boulder, Colorado, is due to appear in Boulder County Court on Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors are expected to file formal charges against 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman. He's currently being held in the Boulder County Jail on a $10 million bond and is expected to be charged in his 3:30 p.m. hearing with attempted murder and charges related to the Molotov cocktails he allegedly used in the attack.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said on Monday afternoon that Soliman will be charged in state court with 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight of which are "with intent and deliberation," the other eight of which are "with extreme indifference." He's also set to be charged with two counts of use of an incendiary device and 16 counts of attempted use of an incendiary device.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty speaks during a press conference at the Boulder Police Station on Monday, June 2, 2025. Chet Strange / Stringer via Getty Images

Soliman also faces federal hate crime charges, but that would come in his separate federal court case. He's set to appear in federal court in Denver on Friday. J. Bishop Grewell, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, said additional federal charges might also be forthcoming.

News cameras won't be allowed in either courtroom, but the Boulder County Court hearing will be live-streamed, and CBS News Colorado will provide updates during and after that hearing.

The cases and potential charges stem from Sunday's attack in which Soliman is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at members of the group Run for Their Lives, injuring 15 people and a dog. Two of those people were airlifted to UCHealth's burn unit due to the severity of their burns, hospital officials said. The group walks through the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder every week, advocating for the release of Israeli hostages taken to Gaza in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

Video from multiple witnesses appears to show Soliman during the attack holding two jars or bottles with a clear liquid that investigators say contained gasoline.

Soliman was arrested at the scene and taken into custody without incident, according to Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn and witnesses' video.

Mohamed Soliman appears in Boulder County Court on Monday, June 2, 2025, a day after police say he threw Molotov cocktails at members of a group advocating for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. He's seen on a courtroom camera with bandages on his head and ear. Boulder County Court

Soliman appeared in Boulder County Court with a bandage on his head and ear on Monday. He was advised of his rights, ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victims, and the bond amount was upheld by the judge. The hearing lasted approximately five minutes.

If convicted of all 34 state charges, Solimon could face over 600 years in prison.