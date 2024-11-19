Survivors of Club Q and family members say Colorado mass shooting could've been avoided in lawsuits

Some survivors of the Club Q shooting file lawsuit against government officials

Some survivors of the Club Q shooting file lawsuit against government officials

Some survivors of the Club Q shooting file lawsuit against government officials

The victims and survivors of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs are being honored at a candlelight vigil Tuesday night at the site of the tragedy.

That shooting took place two years ago -- November 19, 2022. Five people lost their lives when the shooter opened fire in the club.

CBS

Many survivors from that night say they're still recovering from what happened, and one of them and some family members of the victims are taking legal action. New lawsuits have been filed against El Paso County officials and the club's owners.

The lawsuits seek accountability, systemic reform and overall justice.

Both lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Court on Sunday. One was filed under Barret Hudson, a survivor who still has three bullets in his body from the shooting. The second was filed by the families of those who were killed.

Many still living with the aftermath of the tragedy emphasized the need for robust security protocols and enforcement of existing laws to prevent future tragedies.

"Our lives forever changed on Nov. 19, 2022," said Ashtin Gamblin, a survivor.

The shooting left at least 19 people with wounds and scars they will never forget.

CBS

Charlene Slaugh and her brother James were both there that night.

"It's been two years since that tragic event, yet the pain and memories remain as vivid as they were yesterday," said Charlene.

For survivors like Ashtin Gamblin, every day is hard.

"I struggle with doing things that I once found enjoyable," she said.

Survivors and victims stood together on Tuesday saying they could have been protected, which is why taking legal action is now the only way to get justice for them.

"Mr. Hudson has three bullets in his body, and it will remain there until the day he dies because it's too dangerous to remove," said Mr. Hudson's attorney, Matthew Schneider.

Adriana Vance, Raymond Green Vance's mother, feels the pain emotionally every day.

"After that day I would wake up in a state of terror. And I still do, just not as much. ... I still feel anger and my heart is not mended," said Vance on losing her son.

The lawsuits were filed in federal court and they highlight the club owners, claiming they didn't do enough to keep the venue safe.

"I often wonder why this happened ... especially when there were signs, signs that could have prevented this," said Charlene.

The lawsuit also names El Paso County commissioners' and former Sheriff Bill Elder's decisions not to enforce Colorado's red flag law, despite credible warnings about the shooter's intentions.

Attorneys claim the officials failed to act on clear, credible warnings about the shooter's violent intentions, and instead chose to prioritize political opposition to the red flag law over public safety.

"Club Q advertised itself as a safe space, but that was a dangerous illusion," said Sarah Raise, one of the attorneys representing the victims' families.

The families say every day is hard, but they're hoping justice will ease their constant pain.

CBS

"Even though life goes on, the trauma of that night never leaves us," said James.

Late Tuesday afternoon CBS Colorado received a statement from the Club Q owner, Matthew Haynes, saying the following:

The tragic events of Club Q remain a devastating chapter in our lives and in the lives of our community. The pain of this tragedy is something we all carry with us every single day.



The accusations against Club Q and myself are false and completely inaccurate and will be rigorously defended.



The blame for this tragedy does not lie with those who were impacted but with Anderson Aldrich, the shooter and a system that enables easy access to weapons of war.



Out of respect for the legal process and all those affected, we will address these matters in the appropriate venue.



Our thoughts remain with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence.