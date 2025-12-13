Metropolitan State University of Denver wins first NCAA Volleyball Division II National Championship

The Metropolitan State University of Denver Roadrunners are now volleyball national champions for the first time in the history of the program.

The team upset the number two team, Concordia Saint Paul, 3-1 in the finals in Sioux Falls on Saturday night, earning them the top spot in Division II. This is the Roadrunners' 23rd straight win and the team's best season in its history, winning 32 of the team's 35 games.

MSU Denver Roadrunners celebrate by posing for a team photo after defeating the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears during the Division II Women's Volleyball Championship C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Some fans were concerned when one of the team's star players, Annika Helf, was injured in the quarterfinals and unable to play. But Junior Megan Hagar stepped in to lead the team to victory. Hagar had 18 kills and 18 digs during the game, with Brooke Gennerman not far behind with another 16 kills.

Karyna Werley had 10 kills of her own as well as 25 assists and five block assists. Meanwhile, GabriElle Brewer finished with two service aces and 29 assists.

Hagar made the final kill of the game with an assist from Brewer and, as the whistle blew, the team erupted into cheers.

Megan Hagar #10 of the MSU Denver Roadrunners celebrates with teammates against Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears during the Division II Women's Volleyball Championship C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Although the team has played in the NCAA Tournament for the last 25 years, they had yet to make it beyond the regional finals until tonight. The Roadrunners' win marks the fifth NCAA title for MSU Denver Athletics.

"It's huge, I think it puts us on the map in a lot of ways. So it's just great to see the support we have out here and the way that people are coming behind us," said Head Coach Jenny Glenn. "MSU Denver's a great place, and we love our volleyball. So it's great to have a national championship to go along with all that."

This is Glenn's 10th season, who now holds a 252-53 career record.

A welcome home celebration for the team will be held at the Assembly Athletic Complex at noon on Sunday, Dec. 14.