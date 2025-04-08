Several measles cases now confirmed in Colorado, but no outbreak declared

What doctors are saying about the measles vaccine for very young Colorado children

What doctors are saying about the measles vaccine for very young Colorado children

There are now three confirmed cases of measles in Colorado -- in Pueblo, Denver and Archuleta counties -- according to public health officials. All investigations are ongoing and are typically handled at the county level with support from the state.

A single dose of MMR for, measles, mumps, and rubella, at Kaiser Permanente East Medical offices in Denver on Feb. 3, 2015, in Denver. Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

For example, in the Denver case, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and Denver Health is leading the effort to contact individuals who may have been exposed while visiting the emergency department around the same time as the confirmed case.

As for whether this constitutes an outbreak, Bob Belknap, the executive director of the public health institute at Denver Health, says it does not -- at least not yet. This is not currently an outbreak as we do not have evidence that the cases are linked. Per public health definition, an outbreak would be once Colorado has three or more related cases of measles, according to a spokesperson for the state.

In the Denver case, a trip to Mexico ended in a hospital visit for the family after their infant was diagnosed following the trip. The case comes just a week after a man from Pueblo was also diagnosed with measles after returning from Mexico. Denver Health confirmed the infant's case over the weekend. The baby, who is under 12 months old, is not hospitalized and is now recovering.

The diagnosis raises a larger question: Should babies younger than 12 months be vaccinated before traveling?

"If anyone has a child who is six to 11 months old and knows they will be traveling -- either internationally or to a part of the U.S. with a known outbreak -- they should consult their doctor about getting that child vaccinated," Belknap said.

According to the CDC, children typically receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age, as their immune systems are still developing before this age.

The state epidemiologist at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement: "This case is a stark reminder that families traveling internationally should delay unnecessary travel -- especially when visiting areas with known measles outbreaks."

Measles cases in Texas have now surpassed 500, with 24 new infections reported over the past five days. Health officials say this may be linked to low vaccination rates.

"People have misperceptions about the risk of side effects or adverse events from a vaccine versus the risk of measles itself, and they really are not close -- the risk from the vaccine is extremely low," said Belknap.

Measles can lead to serious complications. One in five unvaccinated people may require hospitalization. Meanwhile, those who receive both recommended doses of the MMR vaccine have a 97% protection rate.

While this is an isolated case, health officials say it serves as a powerful reminder to stay up to date on vaccinations, and to check with your pediatrician before traveling with an infant.

Denver Health hosts vaccine clinics and offers free vaccines to those under 18 years old throughout the Denver metro area.

Denver Health recommends that those concerned about measles call before making their way to the hospital.

The next upcoming event will be on Thursday, April 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Place Bridge Academy.

Vaccines: Routine childhood vaccines including MMR and COVID-19 for adults.

Vaccines for adults that are uninsured or under-insured are extremely limited*

