At least 6 children test positive for measles at Texas day care amid outbreak

At least six children at a day care in Lubbock, Texas, tested positive for measles amid the state's growing outbreak, local officials confirmed to CBS News Tuesday.

On Monday, Lubbock Public Health issued immunization recommendations for the whole county following the cases at Tiny Tots U Learning Academy on South University Avenue.

The health agency advised infants get their first dose of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine between 6 and 11 months, rather than the typically recommended 12 to 15 months. It also recommended children 12 months or older with only one dose get their second dose early. The second dose is normally recommended at 4 to 6 years old.

"With cases rising locally, these updated guidelines aim to ensure rapid protection for those at highest risk," a news release from the agency said.

In the release, Lubbock Public Health Director Katherine Wells urged residents to review their vaccination history and make sure their children are protected.

"Vaccination is the best defense against measles, especially in the face of an active outbreak," she said in a statement.

The MMR vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective through decades of research and analysis. One dose is 93% effective against measles and two doses is 97% effective, the CDC says. The normal two doses protect most people for life, but there are some cases doctors recommend receiving an extra dose.

Wells told The Associated Press that there are more than 200 children at the day care, most of whom have at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.

The cases spread after one young child who was infectious gave it to two other children before it spread to other classrooms, she told the outlet. Any unvaccinated child who attends the day care must stay home for 21 days since their last exposure, Wells said.

"Measles is so contagious I won't be surprised if it enters other facilities," she said. "We do have some children that have only received one dose that are now infected."

The day care news comes as cases in the state overall surpass 500 and two children have died. Nationwide, cases have surpassed 600, with infections confirmed in at least 21 states.

The Texas outbreak is primarily affecting children and teenagers, nearly all of whom were unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.