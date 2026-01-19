Martin Luther King Jr. Marade in Denver draws thousands; speaker encourages participants to treat others "with love"

A large crowd turned up in Denver on Monday to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Thousands of marchers gathered at 10 a.m. at the Dr. King statue at City Park in Denver for the start of the annual Marade, where speeches by former Denver First Lady Wilma Webb and others were delivered, along with prayers and songs.



"We have to treat each and every one of us with love, that is a power. Love is a power and it always conquers hate," Wilma Webb said.

At least twice during the program, one or more protesters began shouting while speeches were given and there were brief interruptions.

A step-off down Colfax Avenue then took place a little less than an hour later.

This year's theme was "I am the Dream" and the intent was to call on the community to continue King's mission through action, compassion and unity. Webb also spoke about that message.

"What is happening is not righteous, it is not righteous at all. And so we must not follow righteousness with something that is wrong. We have to do the same things that Dr. King lived, worked and died for," she said.

The event in the city was one of several events taking place across the state on the national holiday.