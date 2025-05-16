Longtime Denver salon owner says Colfax construction could put her out of business: "Sometimes it makes me so depressed"

Longtime Denver salon owner says Colfax construction could put her out of business

The East Colfax Avenue bus rapid transit project involves a long stretch of Colfax Avenue through Denver which has crews adding bus-only lanes along the heavily traveled road.

A view of the construction on Colfax Avenue in Denver that will bring in bus rapid transit. CBS

The construction has cut traffic down to one lane and is blocking storefronts along the road, and business owners are now saying it's hurting their businesses.

Tucked away behind the construction is Martha's Beauty Salon at 516 Colfax Avenue. It's been a staple in the community for decades.

Martha Valadez has owned the salon for 30 years. She says her loyal clients are the ones who are keeping her in business.

"I say all the time, thank you," said Valadez. "Thank you for helping me, and thank you for coming, because this area is not safe for them."

Martha Valadez cuts hair at Martha's Beauty Salon in Denver. CBS

Throughout the years, she's seen the neighborhood change and become more dangerous after the pandemic.

"Every single day we have problems over here because there's drugs around. We need to call the police all the time," Valadez said.

Those same loyal customers have even pitched in to replace the glass in front of her store when it was busted.

Now, Valadez has been dealing with construction right outside her salon since November that's crippling her business. She says she barely makes enough money to pay the rent.

"Sometimes it makes me so depressed," said Valadez. "Can you believe, three customers a day, it's almost only for the rent. And I'm here because I need the money."

CBS

Valadez needs the money now more than ever after her husband suffered two heart attacks last year. She even applied for a grant available to businesses impacted by this construction, but she says she was denied due to her previous year's tax records, which doesn't reflect her current situation.

"Yeah, look at this. Nobody's here now," Valadez said, pointing to her empty salon during store hours.

Valadez said she was told the construction in front of her salon would only last three months. Now six months later, she says it's affecting every business, not just hers.

The portion of Colfax just west of Martha's salon is completely torn up, and although it's unclear whether the same type of construction will occur in front of her salon, she says next week they're going to remove the sidewalk and put a bridge up to her door.

For the businesses in the area, there's no end in sight.