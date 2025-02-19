Businesses along East Colfax Avenue in Denver concerned about ongoing bus rapid transit construction

Despite the buzz of daily car traffic on East Colfax Avenue, business owners like Sudhir Kudva says it has not exactly translated into a lot of traffic coming through their doors at the Squire Lounge.

Sudhir Kudva CBS

"People realize that this is a do or die," said Kudva. "We're down about 40%."

Even on evenings where they were not hosting open mic nights or live music, the venue made around $2,000 a night. Now they are lucky if they make $500.

Kudva says it is a problem that started as soon as cones began to block parking spaces along Colfax, after the city broke ground on a bus rapid transit project back in October.

CBS

"We've had to make a very difficult decision of saying we can't have a manager anymore, so we have to do a layoff. This is the first time in over 21 years, of six bars, that I have ever done a layoff," he said. "And they realize it's either a layoff or bar closes, or bar sells, and right now, I don't know if anyone would buy it."

Since the BRT project started, many other businesses along the heavily traveled road have also seen a noticeable decline in patrons. Even those that may not yet be struggling to get clientele through their doors say there is still uncertainty over what could happen over the next three years of construction.

"People don't complain about the 15 (RTD bus) being slow, that wasn't the complaint. The complaint was safety," said Kudva.

"(People are) just wondering why this is even happening. Why do we need a bus route that goes down the middle of Colfax?" said Ben Polson.

Ben Polson CBS

Polson just opened his new brick and mortar shop, Mama Joe's, this week. It sits in the old building where Steve's Snappin' Dogs used to be. He says they have been slammed with customers since they opened, but he does not know how long that will last.

"I do feel like we have an advantage because we have a parking lot and a lot of these businesses along Colfax do not have parking lots, and it's going to hurt their business," said Polson.

This week, the city of Denver opened applications for small business grants of up to $15,000 to alleviate some of the pressures businesses on Colfax might face because of construction. In a release, the Denver Economic Development and Opportunity shared the following information:

The city is partnering with Mile High United Way and the Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) to implement this round of the business support program. One-on-one application assistance, technical assistance and information sessions will all be available to eligible businesses. Small businesses located in the above specified areas should visit here for more information. Applications are now open and the deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 18.

"I think they underestimate the need, and they underestimate how many people are going to apply," said Kudva.

Kudva worries funds like this will quickly run out as businesses apply, especially if there are delays in the bus rapid transit project.

"Nobody's going to turn it down, but it's not going to be the difference between somebody staying open and somebody closing," said Kudva. "If this happens, if there's a lot of closures, you're not going to get mom-and-pops coming back in. You're going to get chains to come back in."