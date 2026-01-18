Light snow expected in Denver overnight Sunday into Monday

Light snow will develop overnight Sunday into Monday in Denver and across Colorado's Front Range.

A weak easterly upslope flow will help produce widespread light snow, especially across the Denver metro area and nearby Front Range communities.

Snowflakes with this system will be relatively large, allowing snow to accumulate efficiently despite limited moisture. That could lead to a few localized upper-end reports.

Most locations will pick up around a half-inch to 1 inch of snow. The high-end scenario for a system like this would be near 2 inches, mainly in spots that briefly see steadier snowfall.

CBS

Snow will begin to taper and push south around 8 a.m. Monday, clearing the Denver metro area through the morning hours. The system is expected to exit Colorado by about 11 a.m.

CBS

Behind the system, colder air settles in. High temperatures on Monday will likely remain below 40 degrees across much of the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Looking ahead, the pattern shifts again for the remainder of the week. Temperatures rebound into the 40s and 50s from Tuesday through at least Thursday, with quieter weather expected after Monday's snow.