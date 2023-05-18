Life-threatening alert issued for Buckhorn Creek/Buckhorn Road area in Cameron Peak burn scar

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a life-threatening alert for the Buckhorn Creek/Buckhorn Road area in and adjacent to the Cameron Peak burn scar. The Flash Flood warning was issued before 2 p.m. Thursday and remains in effect until 4:30 p.m.

This is a life-threatening situation for the Buckhorn Creek/Buckhorn Road area in and adjacent to the Cameron Peak burn scar! Go to higher ground NOW! Flash Flood Warning in effect through at least 4:30 PM.



Rainfall rates are exceeding 2-2.5"/hr. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ecxJmTgp21 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 18, 2023

Debris flow is possible within and near the Cameron Peak burn scar in Larimer County. The Cameron Peak fire is the largest wildfire in Colorado history.