Life-threatening alert issued for Buckhorn Creek/Buckhorn Road area in Cameron Peak burn scar
The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a life-threatening alert for the Buckhorn Creek/Buckhorn Road area in and adjacent to the Cameron Peak burn scar. The Flash Flood warning was issued before 2 p.m. Thursday and remains in effect until 4:30 p.m.
Debris flow is possible within and near the Cameron Peak burn scar in Larimer County. The Cameron Peak fire is the largest wildfire in Colorado history.
