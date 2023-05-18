Watch CBS News
Local News

Life-threatening alert issued for Buckhorn Creek/Buckhorn Road area in Cameron Peak burn scar

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a life-threatening alert for the Buckhorn Creek/Buckhorn Road area in and adjacent to the Cameron Peak burn scar. The Flash Flood warning was issued before 2 p.m. Thursday and remains in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Debris flow is possible within and near the Cameron Peak burn scar in Larimer County. The Cameron Peak fire is the largest wildfire in Colorado history. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 2:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.