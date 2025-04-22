Safety improvements made to dangerous curve in western part of Denver metro area

For years, the owners of a Colorado business have been raising concerns about a dangerous curve in the road that has sent several vehicles crashing into their property. It's located on the West 6th Avenue frontage road in Lakewood.



CBS

First they asked city leaders to do something, then they turned to the Colorado Department of Transportation. They said they were ignored. And after another crash in February, they reached out to CBS Colorado. The first report by Karen Morfitt aired soon afterwards.

Since then, there have been several more crashes at the curve -- on Feb. 7, 14 and March 15. And before every investigation, CBS Colorado has asked CDOT if more safety measures need to be enacted. The department has now provided an update on their changes.

"We've been bugging CDOT for a long time to try and do something to alleviate the problem," John McNurney said.

CBS

McNurney is the board president for the property. He says that "something" that is now in place includes reflectors on an otherwise invisible guardrail, the beginnings of a speed radar sign and two separate sets of rumble strips.

John McNurney shows one of the new rumble strips to CBS Colorado's Karen Morfitt. CBS

"This is exactly what you want you want to get their attention before they get to the curve," McNurney said.



A spokesperson for CDOT told CBS Colorado they would be installing a transverse rumble strip using a pavement marking that would not be as loud as a regular rumble strip, because houses are close to the roadway.

That leaves those who have long worried about safety with a new concern.

"I'm really thankful that they ... have done some things. I just hope it's enough," McNurney said.