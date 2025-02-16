Second vehicle crashes within 24 hours on dangerous curve in Denver metro area

Second vehicle crashes within 24 hours on dangerous curve in Lakewood

A second crash occurred just 24 hours after a report on a dangerous road curve in Lakewood.

The sound of a vehicle crashing through a fence along a 6th Avenue frontage road in Lakewood constantly reminds drivers of the danger this curve poses.

Mike Ard, a property developer in the area, has spent years repairing this fence which is a target for many drivers, intoxicated or not.

Truck crashes into sign on dangerous curve in Lakewood Mike Ard

"Just 24 hours after Karen's story aired, this happened, and it's crazy," Ard said.

The latest crash knocked over a warning sign alerting drivers of the curve.

"If CDOT thinks more signs are going to solve stuff like this bring 'em out and attach them to a guardrail," Ard added.

Ard wants more done to prevent drivers from repeatedly crashing into this fence and suggested a speed bump.

In a statement to CBS Colorado, a spokesperson for CDOT said, "The key issue is driver behavior." The spokesperson added, "We will further evaluate the location to see if more signage is needed, but adding signs will not mitigate speeding or DUIs."

Vehicle crashes through fence along dangerous curve in Lakewood Mike Ard

However, Ard believes you can't always depend on people to drive safely.

"People aren't responsible, so you can't put it on the people," he said.

In recent years, the curve has been problematic. Whether under the influence or not, no one wins, including a family still mourning the loss of their loved one, Rosa Chavez, who passed away in 2007. A sign paying tribute to her sits on Ard's fence. She was a passenger in a car that missed the curve.

"We may not have that time before somebody else dies," Ard said.