Kwame Spearman eyes Denver School Board race in attempt to unseat Tai Anderson

This fall, Denver voters will elect new members for the School Board.

A prominent Denver leader now says he wants to run and take over the seat currently held by Auon'tai Anderson.

Kwame Spearman was in the running for mayor but dropped out to endorse Kelly Brough.

CBS

He is the former co-owner and CEO of Tattered Cover, a chain of bookstores in Denver.

And while he doesn't have children in the district, he graduated from DPS and wants to see change.

"I'm a grad of Denver Public Schools and was able to do amazing things because of my DPS education," Spearman told CBS News Colorado. "I'm deeply concerned now that the district may not be on the right track and we've gotta have a board that starts focusing on students and academic excellence for our students and not outside politics."

Anderson, whose seat he's looking to take, tweeted in response to Spearman's announcement, saying, "Welcome to the race @KwameSpearman I look forward to the spirited campaign we will run."