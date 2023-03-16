Denver mayoral candidate Kwame Spearman drops out of the race and endorses opponent Kelly Brough

CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd confirms Kwame Spearman has suspended his campaign for Denver mayor. He told Shaun Boyd he will endorse Kelly Brough, his former opponent.

Kwame Spearman

"This is such a consequential race," Spearman said.

The two have been part of 30+ forums together.

"The smart answer, the right answer is to endorse a candidate who will be ready on day one," Spearman said.

"We have an opportunity to elect our first female mayor and people should think about that. And I think Kelly Brough should be our first female mayor."

Kwame Spearman is the CEO for the Tattered Cover. He touted a plan to turn Denver around. He is a proponent of enforcing Denver's camping ban and community policing.

"It means a lot to have his endorsement," Kelly Brough said. "What's required to govern is focus what you agree on and that's what I definitely have felt with Kwame."

Brough says the two have not discussed a job in any future administration.

CBS News Colorado democratic analyst Mike Dino said, "To me if Kelly got in the runoff and Kwame got 4-5 percent of the vote I would have loved to see those voters automatically accrue to her but the reality is, this is a good thing to have happen to her."

Republican analyst Dick Wadhams said, "When you have this bunch up of all these alleged front runners its a game of inches and I would take any inch I could get at this point. I think it was smart to roll it out. He's a very credible guy he did well in the debates I think he was starting to make an impact so this helps her."

There are now 16 candidates running for Denver's mayor. Spearman's name will remain on the ballot.