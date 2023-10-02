Denver Classroom Teachers Association endorses Kwame Spearman in Denver School Board race, sources say

This fall Denver voters will elect new members to the board of Denver Public Schools. There are three open seats (District 1, District 2 and At-large).

On Monday sources told CBS Colorado that the Denver Classroom Teachers Association is endorsing Kwame Spearman in his bid for the Denver School Board. Earlier this year when Spearman announced he was entering the race for School Board Director At-Large, Auon'tai Anderson, who currently holds the position, said he was looking forward to a "spirited campaign." Since then Anderson has dropped out of the race. John Youngquist and Brittni Johnson are also candidates in the race.

The DCTA endorsement comes after the association went through a long process of interviews and forums.

Unlike the district-specific seats, the School Board Director At-Large position represents the entire city.