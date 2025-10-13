Former Colorado School of Mines professor pleads driving into and killing Golden police officer
A former Colorado School of Mines professor will go to prison for the deadly DUI crash that killed a Golden police officer last year.
Stephen Geer, 44, plead guilty to charges of vehicular homicide - DUI in the killing of Officer Evan Dunn and vehicular assault DUI for injuries caused to others.
Geer's vehicle careened into Dunn and three other people on the side of Highway 58 on a snowy night in early November. Dunn and his partner, Officer Bethany Grusing, were investigating a different car crash.
In January Geer is scheduled for a sentencing hearing where he will be given a sentence of between 4 and 18 years in prison.