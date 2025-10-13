Watch CBS News
Former Colorado School of Mines professor pleads driving into and killing Golden police officer

By
Jesse Sarles
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A former Colorado School of Mines professor will go to prison for the deadly DUI crash that killed a Golden police officer last year.

Stephen Geer, 44, plead guilty to charges of vehicular homicide - DUI in the killing of Officer Evan Dunn and vehicular assault DUI for injuries caused to others.

geer-1.jpg
File photo of Stephen Geer in the Jefferson County Courthouse.   CBS

Geer's vehicle careened into Dunn and three other people on the side of Highway 58 on a snowy night in early November. Dunn and his partner, Officer Bethany Grusing, were investigating a different car crash.

golden-officer-crash-officer-evan-dunn-deceased-from-golden-pd-copy1.jpg
Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn Golden Police Department

In January Geer is scheduled for a sentencing hearing where he will be given a sentence of between 4 and 18 years in prison.

