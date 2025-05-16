Colorado first responders bike across the state to honor fallen officer Evan Dunn

A group of first responders is biking from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins to raise money and honor one of their own.

Shield616 is an organization that provides Colorado first responders with vests designed to protect against rifle rounds.

CBS

Many bulletproof vests are not designed to stop bullets from a rifle; however, the angel vests they donate are and can be worn all day long. The "Tour de Shields616" ride this week serves two purposes -- to help raise money to protect first responders, and to honor fallen officer Evan Dunn of Golden Police Department.

The team prepared for day two of a four-day ride covering 260 miles across the state of Colorado with Officer Dunn on their hearts and minds.

"This means a lot to me today to be able to ride for him and ride in his memory," Sgt. Curtice Condreay told CBS Colorado.

Condreay is a sergeant with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and helped train Officer Dunn.

"His name is the only name on our jerseys this year," Condreay said. "Unfortunately, over the last six years, we've added a lot of names, but this year means a lot."

"On the back of our jerseys, we have Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn, his name and his end of watch," said Jake Skifstad, the founder of Shield616. "We had it designed into the roadway because I've been telling the riders that we're out here riding not only to better protect our first responders, but also to honor Officer Evan Dunn's memory and his service and his sacrifice."

Skifstad was involved in both the New Life Church and Planned Parenthood tragic shootings in Colorado Springs, which led him to start the organization.

Skifstad will lead the team as they stop at the Golden Police Department Friday afternoon, where they'll present each rider with a patch in honor of Officer Dunn.

"When they're out there pedaling, and they're hurting when they want to quit, or they want to slow down, I tell them, 'Hey, remember that name that's on the back of that jersey,'" Skifstad said. "Right now, 'National Police Week,' I can tell you that family is also hurting, and their pain will never fully go away."

The tour will end in Fort Collins on Sunday at Angel Armour headquarters, the company that makes the vests they donate. Part of the celebration will include equipping the entire Federal Heights Police Department with new vests.