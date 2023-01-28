Man crossing street with walker in Ken Caryl dies in area where speed bumps were denied

Speed bumps, or speed humps, are designed to slow down traffic. Jefferson County residents were trying to get them placed on the 7400 block of South Alkire Street in the Ken Caryl area for months. But then on Jan. 17, a man using a walker was struck and killed crossing the street in the Mountain Gate community.

Gail Clark has been helping with the fight to get help from the county.

"One of the places that we requested speed bumps was right here, which I believe would have prevented (the tragedy) and would've been just enough for the vehicle to see this person in the street," she said.

Neighbors knew Bob Martinez by his friendliness, as he was the manager of a grocery store.

"He was a very nice man I would take out my dog he would talk to her and he would pet her a little bit," Nancy Adams said.

Alkire Street is on a curve with cars parked along the side. Dog walkers and others frequently cross it to get to a sidewalk. It's bad enough now, according to residents, but much more housing is going up and down the block with more traffic and movement to come. Residents want Jefferson County leaders to provide more help.

"We put together a petition with over 175 signatures, and took it to them and ask them to make some alternative changes," Clark added.

Jefferson County wrote Clark and says the street does not qualify to have speed bumps because there are no residential driveways. It did agree to remove some parking to improve visibility.

Clark is among those who feel that speed bumps could have saved a life.

"Honestly, I believe that I believe that with my whole heart," Clark expressed.