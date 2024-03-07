Broncos release safety Justin Simmons after 8 seasons; community impact, legacy here to stay

After eight seasons, the Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with star safety Justin Simmons. The 30-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler safety was named second-team All-Pro four times during his time with the Broncos, generating 604 tackles, 64 pass deflections and 30 interceptions, the most by any player over the past eight seasons.

Despite the ups and downs with the Broncos, Simmons was more than just an athlete.

Simmons became a staple at the Boys and Girls club in Denver. He became a fountain of inspiration for the youth in the community, developing strong relationships and empowering students with his mentorship.

The three-time winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award has earned that prestigious award in his right, paying it forward by inspiring and motivating youth during his time in the Mile High City.

March for Peace with former Broncos safety Justin Simmons CBS

Four years ago, he took two high schoolers under his wing, cousins Nashara Ellerbee and Naja'Ray West, bringing to life their idea of a "March for Peace" which is an annual event that features a 5k race and a walk, a memorial garden honoring loved ones lost to violence.

One of those students he continues to inspire is Naja'Ray West. West is now a student at JC Styles Salon Academy living her dream.

"My mom is a cosmetologist, and I would watch her do hair and I'm like, 'That's what I want to do,'" said West.

The 2023 Boys and Girls Club Denver Youth of the Year recipient, her goal is to earn her own salon one day.

Thursdays are typically good days, but her mood changed once she learned about the release of Simmons, a person who has become vital to her success.

"I had to sit there and call my dad and I'm like, 'Dad is this real?' I ended up calling other people and I'm like... 'no way,'" said West.

West was in denial.

"You know it's heartbreaking because that's my brother," said West.

Both West and her cousin, Nashara Ellerbee received support from Simmons to execute their "March for Peace" event from Simmons. It was a way to show positivity in the neighborhood of Montbello.

Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons at the March for Peace event. CBS

The event going on its fourth year is not only a way to celebrate the Montbello community, but also a way to pay remembrance to loved ones lost to violence.

An event Simmons became committed to after listening to the youth of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver, their wants and needs.

"He was like, 'I'm going be there, I will be there to help you guys through it, whatever you need from me, I got you, I will be there with you,' and so from that day he has been right by our side," said West.

His impact is felt among youth, but also athletes across the state.

Thomas Reed III worked with Simmons on the field and in the community. As a hopeful NFL athlete, he's received advice from Simmons on not only how to be impactful on the field, but also off the field.

"His impact is very powerful because he is a genuine dude and I've had conversations with him and the things that he is doing… he is very genuine and that's what he and I bonded on the most," said Reed.

His reach expands farther than just inspiring West and Reed.

"It's just who he is, and I think he would do that for anybody who needed his help, not just me, all the kids," said West.

During his time with the Denver Broncos, Simmons has been more than just an athlete, but a signal of hope for the youth.

The annual "March for Peace" event is slated for June, organizers are hoping Simmons will continue to support, though they don't doubt it.