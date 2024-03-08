Take a look back at Justin Simmons' 5 best games as a Bronco as team releases him

We all know that most great things must come to an end, and nothing lasts forever. Especially in this league.

After the Broncos announced it's releasing two-time pro bowler Justin Simmons following eight years with the team, CBS News Colorado takes a look back at five of the best games the star has played while a part of the team.

Simmons has become familiar around the league over the years as a ball-hawking, strong defender, who can make key plays at any moment that can shift the momentum in the game, and did just that throughout his career.

He was drafted by the Broncos back in 2016 with the 98th pick in the third round of the draft from Boston College, where he was a standout.

The productive safety went on to become a four-time second-team All-Pro, made the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2020 and 2023, and was co-leader in interceptions for the entire league in 2022. And he's still not done.

"He knows the defense like the back of his hand, he knows every moving piece like how everything is going to happen around him and he just puts himself in those perfect positions. And then it's no testament to how he is as a person, how he is as a player. Great leader, great everything," said former teammate Bradley Chubb, who is now a part of the Miami Dolphins.

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos react after their team's 17-16 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on Sept. 10, 2023. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Now, let's take a look at five (out of many) of the best games Simmons has played with the Broncos organization.

Win against New Orleans Saints on 11/13/2016

Probably a game Simmons will personally remember, but for sure many Broncos fans do.

Simmons posted three tackles, with two being solo but he made one of the biggest plays of his career. At the 1:22-mark of the fourth quarter and the Saints lined up for a field goal attempt with the score tied at 23-23, Simmons stepped over the line and blocked the late-game kick. The ball was picked up by Will Parks and returned for a two-point conversion score to give the Broncos the victory over the Saints. Denver was 7-1 after defeating the Saints this year and finished the year at 8-5.

Broncos defeated the Saints, 25-23.

Loss against New York Giants on 10/15/2017

A tough year and blowout loss for the Broncos on this date, but a hardnosed game played by Simmons.

Against the Giants in the nonconference matchup, Simmons posted a season-high 11 total tackles, all being solo, in his second season with the team. He also came away with two defensive stuffs in the game. 11 total solo tackles from a second-year safety in this league is huge, especially for a defensive back early in their career.

Giants beat the Broncos, 23-10.

Loss against Miami Dolphins on 12/3/2017

Another tough blowout loss for the Broncos, but the defensive back in his second season made some highlights in the game which included seven tackles, four being solo, and one interception that was returned for a 65 yard touchdown.

On 3rd and 1, Brandon Doughty dropped back and tried to fit a pass into double coverage to Parker which was deflected, caught and returned for a touchdown to make the score 9-19 with 4:56 left in the third quarter after the extra point.

Broncos loss to Dolphins, 35-9.

Win against Miami Dolphins on 11/22/2020

Another game Simmons will possibly remember that happened with his fifth year with the Broncos.

In the game, he posted seven total tackles with six being solo. He also had a interception in the end zone that secured the victory against Miami.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was subbed in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa and drove Miami down to Denver's 15-yard line and on 3rd and 8, the backup QB tried to squeeze a pass into the end zone to DeVante Parker and it was picked off by Simmons as he secured the win for the Broncos.

Dolphins loss to Broncos, 20-13.

Win against Washington Commanders on 10/31/2021

One of Simmons' top performances in his career that led to a victory for the Broncos.

He recorded seven total tackles, all were solo and also came away with two interceptions against Washington. One of those picks came late in the game on 4th and 19, when the Commanders tried a last attempt to lob a pass to the right side of the end zone where Simmons rose up above everyone on a jump ball attempt and picked it to secure the victory for Denver.

Simmons also caught his 18th career interception against Washington.

Commanders loss to Broncos, 17-10.

Loss against Kansas City Chiefs on 10/28/2018

We decided to do an honorable mention for Simmons since he has so many notable games throughout his career.

Against the dynasty in the Kansas City Chiefs and the great Patrick Mahomes, Simmons is the only player to have picked off the quarterback the most with four interceptions.

Most Interceptions on Patrick Mahomes:



Justin Simmons 4

Josey Jewell 2

Tashaun Gipson 2

Patrick Surtain 2

Andre Cisco 2 pic.twitter.com/eP6PFoHZa0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 13, 2023

In this particular game, he finished with five tackles with four being solo, one stuff that resulted in a 4-yard loss and also had an interception, along with a pass deflection.

A tough loss in a close game against the pre-driven dynasty in Kansas City in 2018, Simmons still manage to come away with an interception on one of the best quarterbacks who enter the NFL and is now the current leader of picking him off so many times.

Broncos loss to the Chiefs, 30-23.

Denver released a statement praising the 30-year-old All-Pro for his performance on and off the field and his "outstanding manner" he displayed as a representative for the organization.

"In addition to growing into an All-Pro and team captain, Justin became our perennial Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year devoted to uplifting others and using his influence for positive change. Whether it was in Denver or his hometown of Stuart, Florida, Justin inspired and mentored countless youth while providing unwavering support to the community. The hundreds of hours he spent at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club will be as much a part of Justin's legacy with the Broncos as his leadership, dependability and many interceptions," the team wrote.

CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin said Simmons "should be highly sought after" on the free agent market.

"Especially given that due to his release, he will not count against the compensatory pick formula for any team that signs him," Dubin said.

The Broncos will reportedly save $14.5 million in salary cap space by cutting Simmons, according to Dubin.

