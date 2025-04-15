Witnesses whose cars were hit by rocks testify in Colorado trial for third suspect accused in deadly rock-throwing case

Witnesses whose cars were hit by rocks testify in deadly Colorado rock-throwing case

Witnesses testified Tuesday in the Colorado trial for the third and final suspect accused of throwing a rock into a car two years ago and killing a woman. Joseph Koenig's trial is taking place in Jefferson County Court and Tuesday marked the second day of witness testimony. In addition to a first-degree murder charge -- for the death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell -- Koenig faces 18 more criminal counts related to attempted first-degree murder for allegedly throwing rocks at several more cars.

A witness testifies in Jefferson County Court on Tuesday in the trial of Joseph Koenig. CBS

Driver Nathan Tipton testified that he was headed to Red Rocks Amphitheatre to catch the late-night surge in ride-hailing fares when a rock crashed through his van at around 10:15 p.m. on April 19, 2023.

"I heard a loud smash and swerved a little bit," Tipton told the court. "I looked over my shoulder and saw that two of my windows were gone."

He wasn't the only one.

Witness after witness took the stand to describe similarly terrifying experiences.

Max Mueller had just finished a workout and was driving home when it happened to him. He remembers the moments leading up to his windshield being smashed.

"It sounded like a cannonball went off," he said. "I looked down and there was a rock in my lap and glass all over my face."



Alexa Bartell Jefferson County

Mueller described seeing an arm or figure rising from the truck moments before the rock was hurled toward him.

He managed to bring his vehicle to a stop and call his father. Another driver who had also been hit pulled over behind him.

"He came up to me and said, 'Dude, are you okay?'" Mueller said.

Eleanor "Lux" Davis, a University of Colorado Boulder student, was also hit by a rock while driving that night.

"I felt pain all across the right side of my face and neck," she said. "Then I felt something wet running down, and when I brought my hand away, there was blood."

Koenig's trial is expected to last two weeks. If he's convicted of first-degree murder, he would be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.