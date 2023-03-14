Jimmy Lee Day II makes history as first Black male to be named Colorado Teacher of the Year

There was a big celebration on Tuesday at the state Capitol where Jimmy Lee Day II was recognized as Colorado's Teacher of the Year. He's the first Black male teacher to hold the title.

Day was first recognized during a surprise ceremony where he teaches at East Middle School in Aurora last October.

On Tuesday, Colorado State Sen. Rhonda Fields gave special recognition to Day on the Senate floor.

Day is the band director and instrumental music teacher in Aurora Public Schools. He has taught at East Middle School since 2017. During his more than 13 years as an educator, he rebuilt three band programs, transforming them into award-winning programs that earned superior rating scores from district music festivals.

Day said the keys to his transformative teaching have been simple: connection and consistency.

"From classroom management to how I rehearse my students to how I want my expectations- it's consistent, it doesn't change, it's unbending and then my connection- me making myself human just like you and we make connections," said Day.

He will hold the title of Colorado Teacher of the Year for the rest of this year. He said he will continue to emphasize the importance of music for his students this year and beyond.