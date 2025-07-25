Colorado community shaken to learn of deaths of local couple in wrong-way crash on Highway 285

Colorado community shaken to learn of deaths of local couple in wrong way crash

Inside a gated lot, a popular food truck sits untended. The Abide Ride has remained a staple along Conifer Road and Wolff Avenue for several years. But the people running it will not return.

Michael and Debbie Carman Carman family

A representative for the family confirms Michael and Debbie Carman were both killed as a result of the early morning wrong-way crash on Highway 285 near Highway 8, west of C470. Michael died Monday, and Debbie Carman passed away Wednesday.

"What happened was horrible. And it took two loving parents away from their kid," said Sam Norman, who is a good friend of the Carman's adult son.

Norman has started a fundraising page to help his friend Austin, who is having a difficult time dealing with the loss.

Debbie Carman loved running the food truck, which she had purchased about seven years ago.

"She was super personable. Loved making people smile and making people laugh. I think more than anything, she was just a caretaker to a lot of people."

Norman is convinced her husband turned their Cadillac away from the oncoming car and took the impact on his side of the vehicle to protect his wife. He worked long days as a general contractor and also took care of things with the truck and at home.

The Carmans were killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 285 near Highway 8, west of C470. CBS

"He was there before the sun was up, and he would go home long after 9 p.m. and still go home and cook for the family and help out around the house."

The Colorado State Patrol has yet to identify the driver going the wrong way beyond that it was a 33-year-old male. They are still investigating. At least one other driver has said the wrong-way driver was going at a high rate of speed and vehicles on the right side of the road had to swerve out of the way.

Colorado has had numerous wrong-way crashes this year. The Colorado State Patrol alone has handled 54 so far this year. There were 116 last year.

One frequent factor is impairment, although there is no indication from investigators yet whether it was a factor in this crash.

Their son Austin, is now dealing with funeral arrangements and wondering about the future. He has already told others he hopes to keep the food truck going in memory of his parents.