Northbound Highway 285 closed at Colorado Highway 8 after deadly crash in Morrison

/ CBS Colorado

Northbound U.S. Highway 285 is closed in Morrison after a deadly crash near Colorado State Highway 8 in Morrison, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. and the sheriff's office said the northbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed through the morning. Southbound lanes aren't impacted.

Commuters should expect delays and are being asked to avoid the area. Traffic is currently being rerouted from Turkey Creek Road to Deer Creek Canyon Road to C-470.

285-c470-deadly-crash-4-west-metro-fire-rescue.jpg
A deadly crash on U.S. Highway 285 near Colorado State Highways 8 and 470 closed the northbound lanes of Highway 285 on the morning of Monday, July 21, 2025. West Metro Fire Rescue

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved five people between three separate cars.

West Metro Fire Rescue said one person was killed and the other four are in critical condition as of 7:30 a.m.

There was no expected reopening time for those northbound lanes.

Traffic officials are investigating what caused the crash and no one involved was immediately identified.

