Iron Fire burning in northwest Colorado now 50% contained

The Iron Fire burning in northwest Colorado about 18 miles Northwest of Craig was 50% contained on Monday. There has been no growth in the fire since it started last week.

The Iron Fire burning in Moffat County. Bureau of Land Management

The wind-driven brush fire had grown to 7,361 acres in size less than a day after it ignited in northwestern Colorado. None of the threatened structures were lost.

The area actually received a dusting of snow overnight into Monday morning and the area is receiving precipitation.

The fire started near the intersection of Moffat County Roads 17 and 5, about 18 miles northwest of Craig, on Friday. There are 20 miles of county roads in the area which are closed to the public for the benefit of fire crews.