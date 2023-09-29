Iron Fire in NW Colorado grows to more than 7,000 acres

A wind-driver brush fire has grown to 7,361 acres in size less than a day after it ignited in northwestern Colorado.

Red Flag weather conditions contributed to the fire's rapid spread through open range grass and sage overnight, according to a Bureau of Land Management spokesman, Patrick Keering. A steady 25 mph wind and low relative humidity pushed the blaze toward the northeast.

Local, state and federal fire crews have converged on the Iron Fire ( so named after the inactive Iron Springs Mine located near it's point of origin) since its start. A Northwest Interagency Type III team made up of BLM crews, Moffat County road graders and bulldozers, and local fire crews and engines is currently working toward building a line around and containing the fire.

"This is a 100% suppression fire," Keering said. "The goal is to line this fire up to 100 percent using existing roads, trails and the dozer line."

That approach differs from the tact often taken in mountainous terrain in which firefighters have little hope of safely building line by hand. If there is little danger to homes and private land, fire crews will pull back and monitor a wildfire's progress, actively fighting it only to control it.

Keering said the crews will work until Iron Fire is extinguished.

Here are a few pictures from the Iron Fire today.

At this time, no primary structures (homes) or even secondary structures (barns, sheds) have been reported lost, Keering said. Only a corral, fencing and some power poles have burned. Power went out last night when those poles burned and fell down, but Yampa Valley Electric has already replaced the poles and power is back on, Keering said.

No injuries have been reported, either. However, there are a few structures in the path of the fire that are threatened.

There is a substantial air attack in progress, Keering added. Several SEATs (single-engine air tankers), a heavy tanker, and helicopters are actively working under the guidance of another aircraft solely acting as a airborne control tower. The state's MMA aircraft flew overhead this morning to take infrared images and map the fire.

The fire started near the intersection of Moffat County Roads 17 and 5, about 25 miles northwest of Craig, mid-day Friday. There are 20 miles of county roads in the area which are closed to the public for the benefit of fire crews.