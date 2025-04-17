Experts warn of increased avalanche risk as spring snowstorm rolls into Colorado

After a warm week, Thursday ushers in the return of cooler, stormier weather. Currently, most Colorado mountains are at low (1 of 5) danger, but with new snowfall we could see enough snow to drive instability, increasing avalanche danger through Saturday.

CAIC

The warmer temperatures this week have increased wet avalanche activity. Below an image from the Crested Butte Avalanche Center illustrates this type of avalanche activity.

CAIC

On Sunday afternoon and into next week warm weather is expected to return. As we see warmer temperatures wet avalanche is expected to increase heading into next week. "The snowpack doesn't like rapid change. So when you're in the backcountry this time of year, make sure you're reading the forecast and staying alert to changing conditions," said Brian Lazar the Deputy Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

CAIC

Anyone traveling in the backcountry should always carry proper safety gear, including an avalanche transceiver, probe, and shovel, and know how to use those tools. Daily avalanche forecasts can be found at Avalanche.State.Co.us/